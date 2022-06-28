Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
PAM stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.75.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.