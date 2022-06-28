Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

PAM stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

