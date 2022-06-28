Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 50,000 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $779,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,677,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,739,902.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $849,000.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $971,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $1,063,200.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 100,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,820,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,162,800.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $4,195,181.91.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,345,288.92.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $1,222,471.75.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $984.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.26.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PARR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,996,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 109,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

