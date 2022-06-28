Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Patterson Companies worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 123,594 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $682,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

