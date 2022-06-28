Patterson Companies (PDCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 75.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 65,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.