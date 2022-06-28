Paul James Stoyan Buys 1,000 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) Director Paul James Stoyan bought 1,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,785.

Shares of ENGH opened at C$28.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12 month low of C$23.96 and a 12 month high of C$64.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

