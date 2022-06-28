Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

