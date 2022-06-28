PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.