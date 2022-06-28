Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 39,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

