PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.0% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 22.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.40 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

