PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $213,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.40 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

