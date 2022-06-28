PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.97. The company has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.40 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

