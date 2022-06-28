PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,756,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $38,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96.

Shares of PRT opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 112.14% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

