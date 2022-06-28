Peterson Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,706 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

