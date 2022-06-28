Peterson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.1% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $894.30.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $887.30.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

