PFG Advisors Acquires 1,117 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 42.8% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.27 and its 200 day moving average is $249.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

