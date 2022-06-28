PFG Advisors Acquires 2,927 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 167.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of BATS ACES opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59.

