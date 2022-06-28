PFG Advisors Acquires 348,244 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7,668.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $182.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

