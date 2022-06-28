PFG Advisors Acquires 48,678 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PFG Advisors owned approximately 1.78% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,744.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000.

ALTL stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67.

