PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Waste Connections stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

