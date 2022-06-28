PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $250.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

