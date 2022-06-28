PFG Advisors Buys 18,743 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 224.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,743 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $223.50 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

