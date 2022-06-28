PFG Advisors Buys 926 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

