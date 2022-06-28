PFG Advisors Buys 964 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $359.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

