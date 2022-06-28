PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

