PFG Advisors Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

