PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.53 and its 200 day moving average is $249.37. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

