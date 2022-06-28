PFG Advisors Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.44 and a one year high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

