PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $173.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

