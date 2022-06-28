PFG Advisors Lowers Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $429.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.90 and its 200 day moving average is $492.05.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

