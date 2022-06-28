PFG Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PFG Advisors owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

