PFG Advisors Purchases 1,906 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $153.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

