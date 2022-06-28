PFG Advisors Purchases 234 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $187.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.