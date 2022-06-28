PFG Advisors Purchases 513 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

