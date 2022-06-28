PFG Advisors Sells 380 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $41,397,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $13,783,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,370,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.
In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile (Get Rating)
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.