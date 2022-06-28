PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.91

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $12.21. PFSweb shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 293,964 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSW. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $267.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 50.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter.

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 35,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,630.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,442,145.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,060 shares of company stock worth $897,539. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 241,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

