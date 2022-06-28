Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

