Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

