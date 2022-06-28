Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 82.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
