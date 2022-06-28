Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 82.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

