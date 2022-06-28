Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

PM stock opened at $102.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

