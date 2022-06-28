Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $13.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.68.

A number of analysts have commented on PAA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 467,834 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,586,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after acquiring an additional 950,592 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 435,759 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

