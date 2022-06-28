Platt Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 7.8% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

