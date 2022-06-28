Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,969 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

