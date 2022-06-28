Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after acquiring an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 416,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,399,000.

BIV opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

