Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

