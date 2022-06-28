Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $446,572,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,416,000 after acquiring an additional 619,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

