Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $19,975,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average is $235.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

