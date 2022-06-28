Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,650,000. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 286,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

