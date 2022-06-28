Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,604,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.32 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

