Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,939,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.90.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

