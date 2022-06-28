Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of MS opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

